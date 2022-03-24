Peyton Manning Launches Instagram Account to Celebrate 46th Birthday

Peyton Manning is one step closer to being a social media influencer. On Thursday, the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback launched an Instagram account to celebrate his 46th birthday. And in his first post, Manning shared a video of him playing football with his family at a very young age.

“Wanted a new putter for my birthday… instead I got an Instagram account,” Manning wrote in the post. “This video was 43 years ago. Time flies,” This is Manning’s first venture into social media as he doesn’t have a Facebook or Twitter account. His brother Eli launched a Twitter account in 2020, and Manning will likely use Instagram to promote the various projects he is currently working on.

Last fall, both Peyton and Eli Manning hosted a on ESPN where they analyze the game and talk to various guests. The Manningcast was a huge success and will return for a second season. “I’m going to be hard-pressed to say anything negative,” Peyton Manning said in an interview with FS1 host Colin Cowherd before the start of the season, per NJ.com. “If a guy throws an interception, I’m probably going to say ‘watch this play by this safety. This is an awesome play.’ Because I know what it was like as a quarterback. I’m not going to say ‘how can you do that?’ because I did that. I threw six interceptions against the Chargers one game. What right do I have to say how can you do that? I know how hard it is. I’m going to be a quarterback defender, a player defender, but I think it’ll be fun to take a different approach.”

“When you play quarterback, you don’t just know the quarterback position, you know what the receivers and the offensive line are supposed to do, you know every defense, where they’re supposed to be lined up and the rules and coverages,” Eli said. “So the quarterback, you got to know every position, so we can break that down.”

Peyton Manning played in the NFL from 1998 to 2015. He spent his first 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and his final four with the Denver Broncos. Manning won a Super Bowl with each team and was named NFL MVP five times. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times and is a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team as well as the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.