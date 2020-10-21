Peyton Manning and David Letterman Knock Beer Cans off Statues at Ball State

✖

Peyton Manning and David Letterman were recently spotted at Ball State University, knocking beer cans off statues. It sounds strange but the two were actually on campus filming an upcoming episode of Peyton's Places, which can be seen on ESPN+. The statue, known famously on campus as "Frog Baby," had a Colts jersey featuring Letterman's name and the number 500. The episode of Peyton's Places is set to air in January.

"It was an exciting day for our football program," athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. "The team was thrilled to engage with these two Indiana legends for Peyton's Places. We are grateful for the opportunity to help showcase our campus, as it was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes and coaches." There were a number of spectators in attendance, watching Manning and Letterman in action. However, the university stayed quiet about the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its tight schedule for production. Ball State linebacker Brandon Martin was filming with Manning and Letterman, who pitched the idea of a Ball State episode. The episode will be focused on football history according to the Indianapolis Star.

Peyton Manning absolutely smoking beer cans with David Letterman at ball state right now pic.twitter.com/BPf4sNt9TB — Mett (@PMIMett) October 20, 2020

This past May, it was announced ESPN picked up a second-season of Peyton's Places. The first season, which began airing last year, focused on the NFL's 100th season where Manning visited with Hall of Fame players, coaches and celebrities. He also took fans through some of the stories that help make the NFL what it is today.

"Sammy Baugh played safety, punted and played quarterback," Manning said to USA Today, considering the multi-tasking of two-way players. "I wondered what it was like for Sammy Baugh, so I went to Dallas and tried to learn how to play defensive back from Deion Sanders. Let's just say it was one of Deion's biggest challenges. Thankfully, he was patient with me."

Letterman, who is known as the longtime host of The Late Show, had Manning on his show multiple times. He can currently be seen on Netflix as the host of his new talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.