Peyton and Eli Manning's Nephew Arch Makes Big College Football Decision

Arch Manning has decided on where he wants to play college football next year. On Thursday, the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning announced that he has committed to the Texas Longhorns football team. Arch Manning chose Texas over Georgia and Alabama.

Manning is the No. 1 recruit for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The star quarterback visited Texas over the weekend and was the only QB prospect Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee pursued during the recruiting season. Manning plays high school football at Isidore Newman and threw for 1,947 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions during his junior season.

"From the beginning of their recruitment. from the first Zoom he had with Sark, it was a real connection between the two," Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart said, per 247Sports. "I think the authenticity, getting to know him and the extension of A.J. Milwee and the importance of the quarterback coach being able to echo the sentiments of the head coach, they're a great team. It's all been very natural. They worked tremendously hard in recruiting. I remember two times I came into the weight room in the morning and AJ is already sitting there with the lights on with his Starbucks."

Along with being the nephew of Peyton and Eli, Manning is the son of Cooper, who played wide receiver and Ole Miss. And his grandfather, Archie, was a popular NFL quarterback who is known for his time with the New Orleans Saints. Manning has a strong football background but one coach who recruited him told ESPN that he would be the top prospect even if he didn't have the famous name.

"He does have a big arm," the coach said. "He's a lot more mobile than everyone thinks. He's not like a Manning who can't move. He can get out of trouble. He's not a statue in pocket. He played basketball and can dunk. He's a prototypical kid that sees the field well. He's not going to make bad decisions and not make bad plays worse and will truly run the offense." As mentioned by CBS Sports, Manning is one of three prospects to ever receive a perfect 1.0000 rating in the 247Sports Composite. The other two are Texas quarterbacks Vince Young and Quinn Ewers.