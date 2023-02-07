Peyton Manning's Son Marshall Shows off Arm at Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning's son looks ready to have a long NFL career. During the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Marshall Manning showed off his arm while spending time on the field with some of the NFL's best. A video on the NFL's Instagram account shows Marshall, 11, on the field looking at his receivers before connecting with his target in the end zone.

"Marshall Manning must have a good football background with throws like these," the caption in the Instagram post reads. Another Instagram post shows Marshall throwing passes to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. And the caption, CBS Sports said Marshall has a "cannon for an 11-year-old."

Marshall also has a twin sister named Mosley, and their mother is Ashley Thompson Manning who married Peyton in 2001. The couple met in Memphis, Tennessee the summer before Peyton began his first year at the University of Tennessee. In Peyton's book, Manning, A Father His Sons, And A Football Legacy, the 46-year-old talked about meeting his wife for the first time.

"It was in August, at one of the few fraternity parties I went to," he wrote. "We were introduced and only talked a little while. I didn't make a big first impression (she said later my pastel shirt was a turnoff) but I was certainly impressed." He continued, "With all her qualities, I think what pleased me most about Ashley, though, was that she liked me for who I was, not what I was."

In 2021, Manning, who won Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and talked about how he began coaching Marshall's flag football team and Mosley's softball team. "It's a great way to spend time with your kids, although I got to tell you, Kelly, some of the parents of the other kids on the team were a little hesitant at first," the Hall of Fame quarterback said. "The last time they really saw me ever doing any coaching was on this Saturday Night Live skit where I was pegging 7-year-old kids in the head with footballs, and I think these parents were like, 'Are we sure we want our kid to play on your team?'"