Pennsylvania Attorney Says Antonio Brown Allegations Will Not Be Investigated

Antonio Brown was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit on Monday night, but it looks like he won’t seeing any criminal charges. According to Pennsylvania district attorney Stephen Zappala, he will not be looking into allegations made against the New England Patriots wide receiver despite a statement saying the office would. A statement was released to set the record straight.

“The incident that DA Zappala referenced earlier today involving Northern Regional Police Department contacting our office concerning Antonio Brown did not involve the incident mentioned in the federal lawsuit that has been filed,” the statement read, according to WTAE-TV via Fox News. “That contact instead involved a conversation that our office had with Northern Regional Police Department concerning a possible child endangerment situation involving Mr. Brown. The result of that conversation was a decision that we could not move forward with investigating that claim.

“Neither Northern Regional Police Department nor our office was ever contacted about the 2017 event that is contained in the federal lawsuit.”

One reason this isn’t being investigated by Zappala may have to do with the fact a report was never filed by the accuser, Britney Taylor. TMZ spoke to police officers in Pittsburgh and Miami and they found no complaints made by Taylor when it comes to being assaulted by Brown. In the lawsuit, Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted three times.

“The Special Victims Bureau does not have any records of a sexual assault reported by the alleged victim, nor any reports where Antonio Brown is subject,” The Miami-Dade Police Department said to TMZ.

As for Pittsburgh, the Department of Public Safety in the city said there are “no active investigations into” and they have no record of a complaint.

Brown signed with the Patriots on Monday and practiced with the team on Wednesday, which means he will likely play on Sunday when the team takes on the Miami Dolphins. He has yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit but his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was on the ESPN show Sportscenter to let everyone know Brown is innocent.

“I myself am a father and I have two daughters, I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio, these allegations are false and he denies every one of them,” Rosenhaus said.