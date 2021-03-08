Paulina Gretzky Sends Emotional Message to Grandfather After His Death

✖

Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, died at the age of 82 last week, and Paulina Gretzky paid tribute to him on social media. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to send an emotional message to her grandfather. Along with the message, Paulina shared old photos of her and Walter spending time together.

"Grandpa, I miss you and will always cherish the moments we spent together," Paulina wrote. "Most of all, I will miss your trivia, that I could never answer. You were a role model to me and so many others. You had the unique ability to light up every room you walked into. I love you, Grandpa, I know you and Grandma are looking over all of us together. Until we meet again."

It didn't take long for fans to pay tribute to Walter on Paulina's post. "Met him about 20 years ago at a summer hockey tournament," one fan wrote. "One of the most memorable moments of my life because of how genuine he was. Probably the most amazing man I have ever had the pleasure of meeting." Another fan wrote how much of an impact he made on hockey.

"The internet is filled with pictures of Walter with everyone," another Instagram user wrote. "I never had the pleasure of meeting him but we all feel like we knew him. He was obviously someone who had time for EVERYONE. Sad day losing the Father of Hockey. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family."

Wayne broke the news of his father's passing on social media Thursday night. "It's with deep sadness that Janet and I share the news of the passing of my Dad," NHL icon, Wayne wrote on Twitter. "For my sister and my 3 brothers, Dad was our team captain — he guided, protected and led our family every day, every step of the way. For me, he was the reason I fell in love with the game of hockey. He inspired me to be the best I could be not just in the game of hockey, but in life."

Wayne also revealed that Walker battled "Parkinson's and other health issues, these last few years, but he never let it get to him." Walter helped Wayne become the NHL's best player in history, leading the league in all-time goals, assists and points.