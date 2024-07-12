Bill Hayes Makes Final 'Days of Our Lives' Appearance After His Death

Bill Hayes made a touching final appearance as Doug Williams on Days of Our Lives six months after his death. The Thursday, July 11, episode of the long-running NBC soap opera featured the actor's last appearance alongside wife Susan Seaforth Hayes, who played Doug's beloved spouse Julie Williams on the show.

Looking back on their love story together, Julie recalled, "Chad and Abby never really did have much time together, and you and I had years and years." She asked, "Did I ever tell you how much I love you?" remembering, "First time I set eyes on you, I was lost. Then, all the trials we had, all those missed connections. And then I finally won the gold ring. And all your songs were for me. All your passionate kisses were mine."

(Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Doug told Julie that he became a "new man" after he met her, one who was able to "deserve" her love. "Oh, you brought out the best in me. And we've been a good team – good partners, I think," Julie gushed. "You're a wonderful father. You know, for a guy who grew up in an orphanage, you're quite a family man. You never let anyone in this family down, not ever. You showed me the whole world, every continent. And after we had our little adventures, saw all the beauty of the earth, our love outlasted time."

Bill and Susan, 81, found love both on and off-screen, as the two Days of Our Lives stars were married from 1974 until Bill's death in January at the age of 98. He had starred in more than 2,000 episodes of the soap prior to his passing.

"I have known Bill for most of my life, and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of Our Lives," executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement at the time of Bill's death. "Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill's indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen."

Susan broke her silence on her husband's death later that month. "To all of you who honored my Billy with a word of remembrance, a sense of personal loss, or even a tear – I thank you," she wrote via Instagram on January 18. "You touched my heart by seeing in him the goodness and joy I experienced every moment of our wonderful marriage. May we all embrace life with the gusto of Bill Hayes – and enrich it with grace and love." Bill is survived also by his five children with ex-wife Mary Hobbs.