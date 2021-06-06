Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson: What to Know About Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter and the Pro Golfer’s Relationship

With the PGA Tour postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, professional golfers now have ample opportunities to spend time with their loved ones. For Dustin Johnson, this means that he can still prepare for the now-delayed tournaments while also enjoying life with his fiancée Paulina Gretzky and their two children. The couple dealt with some struggles in 2018, but they are now loving life together.

With the two prominent figures drawing attention on Instagram after a December trip to the Bahamas, there are now questions about their relationship. Fans want to know if they are married, the size of their family, and what hobbies they enjoy. Are they a couple that heads to Las Vegas at every opportunity, or do they stay closer to home? Do they follow each other around the world for various business pursuits?

There are many fans that have questions about the celebrity couple, but some of the answers are not readily available. Neither Johnson or Gretzky post on social media at the same rate as other celebrities.

Despite posting a considerable number of photos on a routine basis, Johnson and Gretzky have still provided a glimpse into their daily lives. Specifically, they have shown their love for sunny weather and being out on the water.

Engagement

Johnson and Gretzky have yet to tie the knot, but they have been engaged since 2013. The professional golfer popped the question in August and then posted a simple photo of Gretzky’s hand with a ring.

“She said yes!!!!!,” Johnson wrote in the caption. Of course, many fans responded by asking if the golfer had bothered to ask Wayne Gretzky’s permission prior to popping the question.

Beach Life

Couples often have top vacation destinations that they frequent throughout their relationships. Those that love to gamble might go to Las Vegas while those that enjoy skiing will head to Aspen. Johnson and Gretzky, however, opt for the sun and the sand.

Both members of this celebrity couple have posted several photos on their Instagram profiles that show them at the beach. Some images were captured in the Bahamas while others were in unidentified locations.

True Love

There was never any doubt about Johnson and his love for Gretzky, especially after he proposed. However, he doubled down when he agreed to appear in a video for Instagram.

Gretzky filmed her and some of her friends dancing to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” while Johnson stood in the background. He didn’t look entertained, but there was a later clip that showed him dancing in the snow.

Children

Johnson and Gretzky have two kids together – Tatum, 4, and River, 2. Their futures are unknown, but a video posted by Gretzky showed that Tatum is already capable of hitting the golf ball a considerable distance.

“We are so blessed to have a happy and healthy baby boy. @paulinagretzky,” Johnson wrote in the caption of a photo he posted in 2015.

Live Music

Gretzky gained some fans with her singing abilities. She released the song “Collecting Dust,” which was featured on the MTV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She also performed “I Will Remember You” at an Edmonton Oilers game.

This love of music has translated into her relationship with Johnson. The pair have often been present for live performances, standing on the side of the stage while Kid Rock entertained a massive crowd.

Golf Trips

As a man with 20 PGA Tour victories to his name, Johnson is one busy figure. He is frequently taking part in competitions, some of which send him around the world. Gretzky has been present for many of these journeys.

One example was a trip to the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea in 2015. Johnson was part of Team USA during the Presidents Cup, helping secure the sixth successive victory.

Hockey Games

As the daughter of “the Great One,” Gretzky grew up around hockey. She was born in 1988 when Wayne was a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He later spent time with the St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers prior to retiring.

Judging from posts on Instagram, Johnson and Gretzky enjoy attending games. They were spotted at Dodgers Stadium during a Kings game. They also celebrated having order 99 at In N Out, which just happened to be Wayne’s jersey number.

