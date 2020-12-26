Paulina Gretzky: 9 of the Most Sultry Photos With the Model and Actress

Model and actress Paulina Gretzky has been gaining a lot of attention lately in light of her fiancé Dustin Johnson winning the Masters this past November. The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky was at the Augusta National Nov. 12 to 15 to support Johnson. When he won, Gretzky shared a tender embrace with Johnson and took to Instagram to share a message for him. "At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger's tournament at Sherwood," Gretzky said to Golf Digest in 2014 when talking about his relationship with Johnson. "She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here's this really cute guy." Gretzky is a signer, actress and model. She got engaged to Johnson in 2013, and the couple has two children together. Gretzky has been posting a little more on her Instagram account after staying quiet on social media all year. And when she posts on Instagram, she receives a lot of feedback from fans and followers. Here's a look at just some of Gretzky's steamiest photos yet!

Bare It All View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) This is the latest post from Gretzky and it could be her most popular post for obvious reasons. The post has received over 107,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. One fan wrote: "DJ won more than Masters..."

Pool Lounging View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is enjoying some spring weather by lounging in a pool while wearing a bikini. In the caption, Gretzky said she was "social distancing with [Funboy]," and fans loved the photo. One Instagram user wrote: "That would give me to drive to win the masters too."

Vacationing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Many fans loved this photo as well as Gretzky is seen in a bikini while looking at the views from Saint Barthelemy. There was some negative feedback for the post with one person writing: "Is this appropriate since you have 2 young children?"

Hair and Lingerie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Most fans might be looking at the lingerie Gretzky is wearing, but she's really showing off her hair. In the caption, Gretzky wrote: "You like my hair? gee thanks, just bought it..." Fans gave credit to Johnson for being engaged to Gretzky after viewing this post.

Bath Time View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is enjoying her time in the bathtub in this photo. We're not sure what the 31-year old is thinking about, but one fan wrote: "Such a beautiful, dramatic, artistic picture of you."

Bring It On View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is paying tribute to the hit 2000 film Bring It On in this post. This was her Halloween costume from last year, but some fans didn't seem to get it as one person wrote: "I feel so badly for your father... It's sad really."

Beach Life View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky is loving her time in The Bahamas in this photo. It's very likely she and Johnson will be doing their share of vacationing once the golf season comes to end.

In the Bahamas View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) Gretzky celebrated her 32nd birthday with a trip to the Bahamas and provided glimpses of the festivities on social media, which included a photo of herself in front of the pristine waters. Gretzky wore a rainbow-colored dress for the event, which was created using unique materials.