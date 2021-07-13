Paul Orndorff's Family Starts GoFundMe to Cover Funeral Expenses

✖

WWE legend Paul Orndorff died on Monday at the age of 71, and the family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, the family has raised over $9,000, which is halfway to their $18,000 goal. Orndorff's cause of death was not announced, but he was dealing with multiple health issues.

Orndorff's son Travis announced the death of his father, and his wife, Amayou, started the GoFundMe page. As some of you may know we are preparing for Paul 'Mr Wonderful' Orndorff's final farewell," she wrote on the page. "Travis wants to give everyone, including fans, the opportunity to Donate to Paul's final expenses. All donations and love gifts are appreciated. On Tuesday afternoon, Travis posted information on Orndorff's viewing and funeral, which will happen this Saturday in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Orndoff made his professional wrestling debut in 1976. During his career, Orndorff has spent time in WWE, WCW, NWA and other promotions. He was recognized for his time in WWE and WCW and was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. His most notable match was the main event of the first WrestleMania in 1985 where he teamed up with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper to take on Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

In an interview with Under the Mat Radio in 2014, Orndorff talked about how he got into wrestling. “I was drafted by the New Orleans Saints and quite frankly I got worn out playing football, I got tired of it," he said, per Online World of Wrestling. "With wrestling, there were so many variables that could go with it so many directions you could go. Every night it was different every night it was a different town 7 nights a week and twice on Sunday.”

Orndorff also revealed he doesn't watch the product anymore. He said: “I don’t watch it; I haven’t watched it in over 20 years you know why… Because it’s the only show in town, that’s why I don’t watch it anymore, that’s why no one watches it anymore because of the people running it and it’s no talent like it used to. It’s no more places for them to go, nowhere for them to learn."