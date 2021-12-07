Patriots Pull off Insane Accomplishment in Victory Against Bills

The New England Patriots made history in their win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Because of the challenging weather conditions, the Patriots ran for 222 yards on 46 carries while throwing just three times. According to ESPN, the three pass attempts were the fewest in Patriots history and the fewest for any time since the Bills attempted just two in Week 3 of the 1974 season against the New York Jets.

“We played kind of the way we felt like we needed to play to win. In the end, we scored enough points,” New England coach Bill Belichick said after the game. “Just have to give the players a lot of credit for being tough, being disciplined, being resilient and dealing with a really good football team and conditions that were somewhat challenging.”

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1468033242439856132?s=20

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is happy the team got the win despite not having a big stat day. “Just a crazy game to be a part of; it was just a weird day, but at the end of the day, you just get more points than the other team and it’s a great day,” Jones said. “I haven’t seen that much wind, probably ever. Hats off to the offensive line for doing what they did; knowing we were going to run the ball and just putting their nose in there every play and making it happen was incredible. I’ve never been a part of something like that.

With 40 mph winds happening at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, the Patriots had no interest in attempting a ton of passes. As for the Bills, they attempted 30 passes while running the ball 26 times in the 14-10 loss. With the win, the Patriots now have a two-game lead in the AFC East and have the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

“We work hard all week,” Belichick said during his press conference on Tuesday, per the Patriots’ official website. “We try to go out there and perform well. Obviously, it’s satisfying to win and beat a good team like Buffalo in Buffalo. That’s over with, and it’s time to turn the page and move onto Indianapolis. That’s what we’ll do, but I thought the team played well, not perfect, and, again, against a good team.”