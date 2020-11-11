Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Coffee

✖

Bill Belichick has been with the New England Patriots for 20 years but has not picked up on something most people in the area do on a daily basis, which is drinking coffee. The six-time Super Bowl-champion head coach was 98.5 The Sports Hub on Monday and was asked how does he like his coffee. Belichick surprised everyone when he admitted to not being a coffee drinker.

On Tuesday, Belichick was on WEEI (as reported by Mass Live) and said: "Look, I mean I understand I am probably missing it, but I just don’t like coffee. I can't stand the smell of coffee. I don’t like coffee ice cream and I like every sweet that has ever been made — but that’s not one of them. I don't like coffee-flavored anything." Belichick went on to say that he has tried coffee in different ways but it's just not something he enjoys.

"My grandmother put a glass of milk and poured like probably a thimble of coffee and I couldn’t even drink that," he said. "It’s just one of those things I didn’t develop a taste for. I didn’t develop a taste for scotch either. I tried that. I just couldn’t develop a taste for it. Nothing against coffee. Nothing against Dunkin' Donuts. Nothing against anything, it’s just not for me."

While Belichick is enjoying not having coffee, he's also looking to build on the momentum the Patriots have. On Monday night, New England earned a 30-27 win over the New York Jets and snapped a four-game losing streak. After the game, Belichick revealed what the team looks to do for the rest of the season.

"I think we just approach each week trying to prepare and game plan and compete to do the best we can that Sunday or Monday, whenever the game is," Belichick stated on the team's official website. "So, that's what we've tried to do all year. We'll just take it week by week going forward and try and do the best we can, get ready to go and play another good football team this week."

Currently, the Patriots are 3-5 and are in third place in the AFC. As much as the team has struggled this year, they are not out of the playoff picture as they are two games behind the Miami Dolphins for the final spot. This year, the NFL expanded the playoff field from 12 to 14 teams, which means seven teams from each conference will qualify for postseason play.