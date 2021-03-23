Patrick Mahomes Shares Tender New Photo of 1-Month-Old Daughter Sterling

✖

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying fatherhood. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him holding daughter Sterling. In the caption, Mahomes, 25, wrote most simply, "1 month."

The post from Mahomes comes after his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, posted a video of her working out with Sterling, which was her Instagram debut. "The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life," Matthews captioned the video. "Baby girl, we love you!" Sterling was born on February 20, and the first photo of Sterling was shared at that time. "We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she wrote on Instagram, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

The couple announced in September that they were expecting their first child. And when talking to 610 Sports Radio's The Drive, Mahomes said it didn't matter to him if it was a boy or a girl. "No, I'm just super excited to hopefully have a healthy baby and someone I'll be able to love for the rest of my life," Mahomes said. The birth of Sterling comes after Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LV. Mahomes was looking to win his second consecutive Super Bowl and the best first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back championships.

"When we kind of joined together, we knew it wasn't always going to be successful and you weren't going to be able to win a thousand championships in a row," Mahomes said. "We knew we were going to go through times like this and adversity and I think the best thing about it is the guys that have leadership ability to be even better next year. Obviously, we didn't end the season the way we wanted to. We can learn from that, we can learn from the successes we had during the season and at the end of the day we have to come into this next year with blank slate and try to find a way to get back to the Super Bowl again."