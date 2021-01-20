Pam Oliver: 7 Quick Facts About the Legendary Sportscaster

Pam Oliver received a lot of attention while she was covering the Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers playoff game last weekend. The Fox Sports sideline reporters was trending on social media because fans assumed something was wrong with her after being seen slurring her words. However, Oliver was talking while standing in very cold weather, which is was a possible reason she had a hard time talking.

“Seeing some stuff about Pam Oliver’s hit from the sideline… If you’ve ever reported from Lambeau or Soldier Field in January, you know it’s so dang cold you can barely speak (especially if you’re standing out there all night),” NESN reporter Cealey Godwin tweeted. Oliver continued to receive a ton of support on social media as she's one of the most respected reporters in sports.

Oliver is part of the No. 2 broadcast team on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston. She was previously part of the No. 1 team that included Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. That changed when Erin Andrews joined the team in 2014.

"Eventually, my bosses agreed to give me a final year on the sidelines, but they told me I’d no longer be working with the network’s 'A' crew," Oliver wrote in Essence at the time. "The three of us have been a unit for a decade and suddenly we were being split up. That was very difficult to hear." Here are seven quick facts on Oliver.