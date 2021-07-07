Paige Spiranac Is Patriotic in Red, White and Blue Bikini

✖

Paige Spiranac had a lot of fun celebrating the 4th of July. The 28-year-old former golf pro and social media personality went to Instagram over the weekend to post a photo of her in a red, white and blue bikini to celebrate Independence Day. In the caption, Spiranac revealed she posted for this photo before a big event.

"This is me before I attempted to see how many hot dogs I could eat in 10 minutes," Spiranac wrote. "How many [hot dogs] do you think I ate?. The video was shown on PointsBet USA's Instagram page, and Spiranac ate six (possibly five and a half) hot dogs in 10 minutes. That is about 70 less than the world record that was set by Joey Chestnut on Sunday. She may not be winning any hot dog eating contest, but Spiranac is still one of the most popular golf stars on social media. She hasn't competed in a tournament since 2016 as she has been focused on building her brand and getting people to change their view of the sport.

“The people who are saying golf is progressive, if you look at them they all look the same,” Spiranac told The Guardian in 2018. “They are all middle-aged men. They obviously feel accepted. When you go to a golf course and look around, you see a bunch of guys, everyone looks like you so you are going to feel great. If you are walking in as a woman, you don’t feel the same.

“It’s such a male-dominated sport, it has been around for so long and there are traditions. People like their traditions without change. When someone comes in wearing leggings instead of trousers, it is like the world is ending. I have always had a different fashion style. I always felt like I never belonged and it is tough because I am a good player, I know what to do but I still don’t like going to new clubs because I am worried someone will say my skirt is too short or I don’t have a collar. Why does that even matter?”

Spiranac has taken her share of criticism because of her appearance but continues to be a big name in the golf world. She has a podcast called Playing A Round and is an ambassador for PointsBet USA. And when it comes to social media, Spiranac earns more than Tiger Woods per Instagram post.