Packers Reportedly Offered to Make Aaron Rodgers Highest-Paid Quarterback in NFL

Aaron Rodgers is in an interesting situation with the Green Bay Packers. He reportedly told people in the organization that he is not returning to Green Bay due to his frustration with management. And it looks like the Packers are doing everything they can to keep him happy as they offered him to be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL during the offseason, according to Bob McGinn of The Athletic.

The deal never happened because the "overtures were turned aside" by the reigning NFL MVP. As CBS Sports mentioned, if the Packers did offer to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, he would have been making more than $45 million per year. That would have been a major raise since Rodgers is set to make $21.5 million this year, which would include his $14.7 million salary plus a $6.8 million roster bonus. Currently, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the NFL's highest-paid quarterback, signing a 10-year, $450 million contract extension last year.

Rodgers currently has three years remaining on his contract and wants to end his career in Green Bay. But with the team drafting Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, Rodgers knows that it's likely not going to happen. The selection of Love is one of the many reasons why Rodgers is frustrated with the team and will likely sit the entire season if he's not traded.

"Yeah, I know, and I can't even take my brain to that spot right now," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said to reporters on Saturday after the draft. "So I just want to do everything in my power to ensure that doesn't happen. I can't fathom [him] not being in Green Bay. "That's where my mind's at. I don't only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis; I think we all do - from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don't even want to let my mind go there."

The Packers have made it clear they are not going to trade Rodgers, especially with the way he played last year. But it also looks like they are not going to commit to him long-term with him being 37 years old. We'll know more once the Packers have their mandatory minicamp on June 15.