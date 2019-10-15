Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Drops Some Spanish During Postgame Interview

Monday night’s battle between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers was defined by the controversial “hands to the face” penalties called against defender Trey Flowers, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers also turned some heads during his postgame interview. While speaking with ESPN Deportes and reporter John Sutcliffe, Rodgers showed that he has some knowledge of the Spanish language.

Sutcliffe started the interview by asking a question in Spanish before translating and explaining that he wanted Rodgers to explain what made this a “great group win.” Interestingly enough, the Packers QB actually responded to the question with an answer in Spanish before adding more thoughts in English.

“Esto es un equipo increíble,” Rodgers responded. “Te amo estos hombres. It’s a great group of guys. I’m privileged to be a part of them. I understand my role. I’m the old guy with the gray beard now.”

In response to Rodgers referring to himself as an old guy, Sutcliffe actually gave him a new nickname. The ESPN reporter dubbed Rodgers as “El Viejito,” which translates into “the old man.”

Considering that Rodgers was drafted in 2005 and has been the full-time starter since 2008, it’s understandable that he views himself as the old man in this Packers offense. He is 35 years old and in the midst of his 15th NFL season while some of his teammates were a mere seven years old when his professional career began.

Despite the veteran status, Rodgers has still proved to be an effective starter for the Packers, even while taking more of a backseat to the running attack and the defense. Instead of being forced to throw for five touchdowns on a weekly basis, he has been able to watch running back Aaron Jones tally four scores in one game while the defense forces turnovers.

To further this point, Rodgers only has eight touchdown passes on the season in six games as a starter. This is a number that he routinely reached in a mere two games during previous seasons. And yet, the Packers are 5-1. Yes, this record has come with added controversy, but the team is still leading the NFC North.

As Rodgers has shown during the early portion of the season, he has been able to adjust his role while continuing to help the Packers find victory on a weekly basis. This may not have been an easy process, but neither is learning a foreign language. Rodgers proved he could do both on Monday night.

(Photo Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty)