Packers Reportedly Make Huge Contract Offer to Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are not ready to give up on Aaron Rodgers. According to ESPN, the Packers have made a “significant long-term contract offer” to Rodgers that would change the quarterback market in a big way. The exact details of the contract are not clear, but ESPN says Rodgers signing a three or four-year extension would help the team when it comes to their salary cap situation.

This comes as Rodgers is reportedly “torn” on his decision for the 2022 NFL season. Rodgers could play for the Packers and finish his career in Green Bay. But it’s also possible he could play for another team or just simply retire, which is something he talked about before last season. But no matter what decision Rodgers makes, the Packers will be able to free up some salary-cap space. ESPN says, if Rodgers doesn’t play in Green Bay, they would get between $19.3 million and 26.9 million salary cap savings. Rodgers currently has one year left on his deal and would count $46.1 million against the cap. But that number will go down if he signs an extension.

When it comes to Rodgers being traded, it’s been reported the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers have deals in place to trade for Rodgers if he leaves the Packers. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed that no team has called about Rodgers.

“It’s really no different than every year because as you get into this time there’s just a lot of unknowns,” Gutekunst said, per ESPN. “You always have free agents you’re trying to bring back. You don’t know how that’s going to go. You gotta kind of have Plan B, Plan C and those things. It’s really no different. [It] garners a lot of attention because of the player and his status, but really no different.”

Rodgers has been the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008 and has led the team to five NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl win. Rodgers has won the NFL MVP four times, including the last two seasons. The only player that has won the MVP award more than Rodgers is Peyton Manning who is a five-time winner.