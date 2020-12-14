Otis, Keith Lee Among WWE Superstars Sent to Performance Center to Improve Skills

✖

A few notable WWE Superstars have been sent back to the Performance Center to improve their in-ring skills. As reported by Sportskeeda, Vince McMahon sent Keith Lee, Otis, Mace (Dio Maddin), Dabba-Kato, and Omos (AJ Styles' bodyguard) to the PC for further training.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the five Superstars who were sent down to the Performance Center did not get demoted. McMahon wants them to improve their skills so they can be ready for potential pushes in the future. Meltzer also noted that McMahon was angry as he thought none of the five Superstars knew how to work.

I just wanted to say thank you to those taking the time to watch my documentary on @WWENetwork. I've shared things with you I didn't have the gall to share with friends or family. I'm happy to share this as well. This is real. This is me.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/jP29pjeFLP — Merri-Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 6, 2020

The two most surprising names are Otis and Lee and they were mainstays on SmackDown and Raw, respectively. Otis earned a big push earlier this year when he won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in May (the match was recorded in April). At WrestleMania 36, Otis earned a win from Dolph Ziggler and a kiss from Mandy Rose, which started an on-screen relationship. But since then, Otis has been buried on the card after losing the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz and Rose being sent to Raw.

As surprised fans are to see Otis being sent to the Performance Center, they are shocked to hear Lee being mentioned as one of the five. 2020 has been a big year for Lee, winning the NXT North American Championship in January and the NXT Championship in July. He became the first person to hold the NXT Championship and North American Championship simultaneously. Shortly after winning the NXT Championship, Lee relinquished the North American title and then lost the NXT title to Karrion Kross in August. Lee was then promoted to the main roster and has earned wins over top stars such as Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley and Jey Uso at Survivor Series. Lee even has his own documentary on the WWE Network.