Watch Olympian Chris Mazdzer Jumping Into Freezing Cold Lake on New Year's Day

The new year began on Friday and people around the world celebrated in very different ways. Some popped bottles of champagne while others fell asleep before the clock struck midnight, but one Olympian took a colder approach. Chris Mazdzer jumped in a freezing cold lake to ring in 2021.

The 32-year-old Olympian posted photos on his Instagram profile that showed him taking part in the time-honored tradition. One photo featured him coming out of the water after the chilly dip while another showed him heading out into the frigid water. Despite dealing with cold weather and cold water, Mazdzer also took time to lie down on the ground and pose with his hand on his hip.

"It’s never a good idea to break good habits," the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in the caption of his post. "Last year was the first time in many years that I didn’t take a New Year’s dip in lake Königssee… (we were in Altenberg, Germany) This year it’s time to start it off right!!! Happy New Year everyone!"

Mazdzer took the photos while enjoying the cold weather of Germany due to his training schedule. He was working with the United States Luge Team in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. The games will take place in Chamonix, France, and will provide Mazdzer with an opportunity to win a gold medal. He previously secured silver during the men's singles event at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

When he hasn't been heading into the freezing lake in order to celebrate the new year, Mazdzer has found time to enjoy the outdoors. He has posted multiple photos from his time in Germany, some of which show him on the luge track. Others, however, show off his athletic ability.

One photo, in particular, proved that Mazdzer is capable of enjoying the cold and the snow. He posted a snap that showed him doing a one-handed handstand in the snow. He didn't have on gloves but didn't appear to be affected by the white powder.

"I love this place!!! Berchtesaden, Germany. Can’t wait to get on the track later this afternoon but this morning had to enjoy the fresh snow and amazing mountains. Not sure why I picked this pose but I think it works," Mazdzer wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Mazdzer didn't spend much time in Germany due to another competition on the calendar. He rang in the new year in the Bavarian Alps and then headed to Latvia to continue training. He is preparing for the upcoming International Luge Federation World Cup, which will take place in the fall.