‘DWTS’ Competitor Chris Mazdzer Violates Major Rule

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out a serious rules violation on Monday night’s episode that left one of the duos sweating.



Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer and partner Witney Carson did a lively Foxtrot to “I Got Rhythm,” even bringing on Mazdzer’s mom for a Mother’s Day surprise.

But what should have been a catch in the dance quickly turned into a lift with one move from Mazdzer, and Inaba’s eagle eyes definitely caught it. Lifts are not allowed in the Dancing With the Stars version of the Foxtrot.

“I know it was a catch, but then you turned it into a lift,” Inaba said during the judging. “We dont allow lifts in that number.”

“It was a fall,” Mazdzer said, defending himself.

“Well, it was a fall and then you should have just put her down,” Inaba replied.

When the audience began to boo her for pointing out the technicality, she defended her decision to bring it up. “I have to do it, so it’s fair to everyone,” she said. “I’ll take the boos.”

Regardless of the violation, Inaba gave the pair an 8, and they ended up with a score of 33.

“We just wanted to entertain tonight,” Carson said prior to the scoring. “That’s what the show is all about, so I hope we did that.”

Fans were livid at the rule violation comment, however.

WTF! It was a catch! Why didn’t you call out all the breaks in the Quicksteps? Tonight you decide to remember some of the rules? CAI you need to go! #DWTS — Linz (@LinzeyReed) May 15, 2018

The rare occasion when the judges actually enforce rules…huh. #DWTS — Math Goddess (@shayz0rz) May 15, 2018

@carrieanninaba the f**king “lift police”…she needs to relax….you can really tell when she doesn’t like someone….#Dwts — kerri cahoon (@kerric24) May 15, 2018

Oh ok, we’ll call a lift in a foxtrot but not breaking hold in a quickstep? #learnconsistancy #dwts — Emily Thomas (@WonderEmmy225) May 15, 2018

If it’s between a lift or a drop, Carrie Ann wants Chris to drop Witney. #dwts — Travis Glover (@1975jetsfan4) May 15, 2018

Dancing With the Stars will air its finale Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

