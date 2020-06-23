Ole Miss to Retire Eli Manning's No. 10 Jersey This Year

✖

Eli Manning will be honored once again this year. This week, Ole Miss announced Manning's No. 10 jersey will be retired during the 2020 season. The ceremony will happen when Ole Miss takes on Auburn on Sept. 19. Manning will be the third player in school history to have his number retired. The other two players who have been honored by Ole Miss are Chucky Mullins (No. 38) and Archie Manning (No. 18), who is Eli Manning's father.

"We couldn't be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli's No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history," Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a press release. "Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person."

While Eli Manning was very successful in the NFL, he made a name for himself at Ole Miss. Manning finished his collegiate career with 10,119 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, both are still school records. He had a huge senior season, throwing for 3,600 yards and 29 touchdowns. When his senior season came to an end, Manning won the Maxwell Award, which is given to the best all-around player in college football. He was also named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and selected to the All-SEC First Team and All-America Second Team. This led to him being selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

"I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me," Manning said. "It'll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins." Manning went on to have a legendary NFL career, leading the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories and beating Tom Brady and New England Patriots in both games. Manning also was named Super Bowl MVP twice, making him one of only five players to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. Manning, who retired from the NFL after the 2019 season, finished his career with 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns.