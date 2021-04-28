Ole Miss Makes Huge Firing Just Days After Spring Game

✖

The Ole Miss Rebels just made a big move three days after their spring game. On Tuesday, it was announced that offensive line coach/running game coordinator Randy Clements has been fired. He was entering his second season on Ole Miss' staff and was hired by Lane Kiffin shortly after becoming the head coach in December 2019.

"After meeting with Coach Clements, it was determined that it's in the best interest of both sides to part ways," Kiffin said in a statement. "We're grateful to Coach for the job he did for our team over the past year, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward." According to ESPN, Kiffin's decision to fire Clements was for football reasons and not any off-the-field issues.

Before joining Ole Miss, Clements was the offensive line coach at Florida State for one season. Prior to his stint at FSU, Clements coached the offensive line at Houston in 2018. During that season, Houston averaged 43.9 points per game, ranking fifth in the nation, and 512.3 yards of total offense, the seventh-highest total in the FBS.

Prior to his time at Houston, Clements was the offensive line coach for Southeastern University in 2017. The team won the Mid-South Conference Sun Division and advance to the NAIA Football Championship Series. The offensive scored 55.1 points per game, which led the NAIA. The Fire also averaged 330.4 rushing yards per game and tallied 557.4 yards of total offense.

Clements was the offensive line coach for Baylor from 2008-16 and the co-offensive coordinator from 2008-11. He was also the run game coordinator from 2012-16 and produced the Big 12's Offensive Lineman of the Year from 2012-2015. During his time at Baylor, the team won back-to-back conference titles, and the 2013 team led the nation with an average of 618.8 yards per game. Clements spent five seasons at Houston prior to his time at Baylor. He also spent time at Stephen F. Austin as a student assistant and was the offensive line coach at Stephenville High School in Texas from 1990-2002.

"He's all about teaching and helping our guys, which I thought our guys need," former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said to the Tallahassee Democrat in 2019. "He's really big on fundamentals and, again, something our guys need big time. I really like how he coaches in a simple manner. Our guys are understanding and can go out and play fast."