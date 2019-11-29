Ole Miss Loses Egg Bowl in Final Moments After Player’s Dog Urination Touchdown Celebration

One player from Ole Miss is taking full responsibility for the team losing to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day. Elijah Moore scored a touchdown with four seconds left in the game to cut Mississippi State’s lead to one. However, after Moore scored, he started to celebrate by crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog. That led to Ole Miss being penalized 15 yards and instead of going for a 2-point conversion to win the game, kicker Luke Logan missed a 35-yard extra point and the Rebels lost to their biggest rival.

“That’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened,” Rebels head coach Matt Luke said via the Associated Press. “That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment.”

On Friday, Moore released a statement apologizing for his actions. “I apologize to my teammates, coaches and Rebel Nation for my actions at the end of the game. It was an emotional moment, and I deeply regret it. It does not represent who I am or who we are as a team, and I will grow strong from this mistake,” he said.

There were a number of Twitter users to weigh in on Moore’s actions.

“Whenever players commit dumb, crude or dirty acts, the coach always says, ‘That’s not who he is.’ I have news for you. That’s exactly who he is,” wrote one fan.

Another Twitter user took aim at the coaching staff. “The hard truth is that this guy is showing you WHO he is and HOW he is coached. He is showing you HOW he was raised. Bear Bryant and Pat Dye did not have players that did that. Wonder why…”

And another person took a shot at the entire team: “One player apparently understood Ole Miss was going to the Toilet Bowl.”

The win was big for Mississippi State because it’s the first time they beat Ole Miss at home since 2013. Head coach Joe Moorhead spoke to reporters after the game he expressed who he’s the right man for the job.

“To me it was an exclamation point on the narrative that I’m not the right man for this job or this team, or that I can’t coach in this league,” Moorhead said. “This is my school, my team, and this is my program. They’ll have to drag my Yankee a–– out of here.”