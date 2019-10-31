Oklahoma Football Fan Dies After Suffering Heart Attack at Game Against Kansas State

An Oklahoma Sooners football fan has died after suffering a heart attack at Saturday’s game at Kansas State according to the Wichita Eagle. The paramedics were called when the fan said he was experiencing chest pains and said he wasn’t feeling well. The fan then collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he passed away.

“An Oklahoma fan did suffer sudden cardiac arrest while at the game,” said David Adams, director of Riley County EMS. “It was witnessed by Riley County EMS and Kansas State University stadium personnel. Treatment was started immediately without delay, and he was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, where he was later pronounced dead.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was reported the man who suffered the heart attack was in his mid-40s. The name of the man has yet to be released, but the incident happened in the first quarter when Oklahoma took a 10-0 lead over Kansas State. However, Kansas State would end up winning the game 48-41 which turned out to be the biggest upset of the week.

The Sooners entered the game as the heavy favorite as they were ranked No. 5 in the country. After the game head coach Lincoln Riley explained how his team suffered their first loss of the season.

“Didn’t play very good against a good football team in a hostile road environment. When you play like we did it’s going to get down to a coin flip play at the end, and it didn’t go our way,” Riley said. It’s good that we fought back but just disappointed in how physical we were consistently across the board.

“We just didn’t do the things well that we’ve done as we’ve won all of our games coming into this one in the season really on all sides. We didn’t tackle very well on defense, I think this was probably, without watching the tape I’m sure, the worst tackling game that we’ve had all year.”

The incident with the Oklahoma fan comes days after the team’s wagon crashing on the field. During the game, the Sooners were celebrating an early lead over West Virginia, the Sooner Schooner was overturned which led to the people in the wagon falling off and the horses who were pulling the wagon running around in a panic. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured.