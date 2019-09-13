Odell Beckham Responds to Ezekiel Elliott’s Latest Instagram Post

Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer plays in the NFC East, but it looks like he’s still keeping tabs on his old division rivals. Recently, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted a photo of himself with quarterback Dak Prescott on Instagram, writing: “21×4.” Beckham, who formerly played for the New York Giants and is now with the Cleveland Browns, did some math on Elliott by saying “84.”

Both Beckham and Elliott are two of the top young stars in the NFL and both have had eventful offseasons. Beckham was traded to the Browns this offseason after spending the last five seasons with the Giants.

Despite the Browns losing last Sunday, against the Tennessee Titans, Beckham had a strong performance in his Browns, debut, catching seven passes for 71 yards.

Respect to @obj on doing the math here pic.twitter.com/CfTk7zRFr8 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 12, 2019

But the thing that stood out with Beckham the most is what he was wearing. Fans noticed the LSU alum had on a $350,000 Richard Mile Watch on his wrist. There was a report that Beckham may have violated a rule by wearing the watch, but he has not been fined by the league and he said he will continue to wear it.

“I’ll still be wearing it,” Beckham said Tuesday via ESPN. “The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It’s just on me.”

Beckham and the Browns will face the New York Jets on Monday night.

As for Elliott, he signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension before the start of the season. So now, Elliott will be a member of the Cowboys for eight years and he will make $103 million during that span. Because Elliott did not take part in training camp, he saw limited action in the Cowboys win against the New York Giants. recording 13 carries, 53 yards and one touchdown.

“Obviously, I was a little rusty,” said Elliott, after the game via ESPN.

“I didn’t have the best game I’ve ever had. I have to improve, but that’s just going to come with time and just getting more reps.”

Elliott should see more carries this weekend when the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins. It’s unfortunate the Cowboys and the Browns don’t play each other this year because it’s likely Beckham and Elliott would interact with each other consistently.