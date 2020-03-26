Nikki Bella Tries on Her WWE Ring Gear 20 Weeks Into Pregnancy

Nikki Bella looks ready to win another WWE Championship. She recently went to Instagram to try on her WWE ring attire while being 20 weeks pregnant. If WWE didn’t call off its Hall of Fame ceremony, she would have been wearing her gear all weekend.

“What Hall of Fame was about to look like [laughing out loud] but ya never thought you’d see this!” Bella said. “At least I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts… oh how life has already changed!” Bella’s post led to a number of fans showing her support.

“Nothing has changed a bit,” one fan wrote. “Seeing you in that gear again just brings back all the memories when you wrestled and I can’t wait to see you be inducted into the WWE hall of fame where you belong! Ahhh I love you!”

“Yesssss you are always a beautiful queen and your child is so lucky to have you as a mother and Artem as a father. Congratulations you look beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“Your beautiful and enjoy every moment of being pregnant!!” a third Instagram user added.

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie are both pregnant and they are due just weeks apart. Earlier this month, both talked about coronavirus while being pregnant.

“We’re terrified,” Nikki said on The Talk, explaining that she had gotten Influenza B early in her pregnancy and “I never have gotten the flu.”

“It was terrifying and it was terrible,” she said. “I remember telling Brie that I’d rather break my neck again than ever get the flu, and now that this is happening, I just know… even being pregnant, our systems are lower, we can catching things a lot easier, and I just encourage people, if you’re sick, stay at home.”

Both Nikki and Brie were elected to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but both are considered two of the best female stars in WWE history.

“Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other,” Bobby Melok of WWE.com wrote. “They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.”