NHL Mascot, Gritty, Under Investigation Due to Allegations of Physical Assault

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is under investigation following allegations of physical assault. The Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged incident in which the mascot was accused of punching a 13-year-old in the back. The Flyers had invited Chris Greenwell and his son, Brandon, to the Wells Fargo for a season ticket holders event, which is when the alleged incident occurred.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Greenwell says that Brandon playfully patted Gritty on the head during a photo opportunity. As the youth walked away, Greenwell says that the Flyers mascot “took a running start,” and “punched my son as hard as he could.”

Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Flyers, told Greenwell that there was no video footage of the alleged incident due to cameras being pointed in other directions. The company also stated that they had conducted an investigation, talked to Gritty, and had not been able to verify Greenwell’s account.

A week after the alleged incident, Greenwell took his son to see a chiropractor. He provided documents from the professional that diagnosed Brandon with a back bruise, or a “contusion to lower thoracic spine with subluxation.”

“I know it was not correct for my son to harmlessly tap him on his head but for a Flyers employee to get (sic) throw a full punch at someone with his back turned and hurt a 13-year-old boy is assault, unprofessional and unacceptable for your organization,” Greenwell wrote in an email to Comcast Spectacor.

He and the Flyers’ parent company have not been able to reach an agreement following the alleged incident, and now the police have gotten involved. Greenwell reported the alleged incident to the Philadelphia Police, and it is being investigated by the South Detectives Division. Per the Inquirer, a police spokesperson described the incident as “alleged physical assault.”

“I have investigated your allegations and cannot identify anyone who witnessed the incident as you described it,” Laurie Kleinman, vice president of risk management at Comcast Spectacor, wrote in a Dec. 5 email to Greenwell. “It is unfortunate that you and your son had a bad experience at our Gritty Photo Event. Therefore, we are offering an opportunity to discuss a creative way to restore your son’s love of the Philadelphia Flyers.”

Kleinman and Greenwell exchanged emails concerning the alleged incident, as well as potential perks to “make up for” the situation. Greenwell suggested showing his son on the video board or letting him into the locker room to get autographs and meet players. Although these exchanges reportedly took a negative turn due to a disagreement about whether or not Gritty had actually admitted to punching Brandon.

Greenwell has not hired a lawyer after filing the complaint with the police on Dec. 21. He did reveal that he will be getting rid of his season tickets after 22 years.

