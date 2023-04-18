Roger Clemens' Son Busted for Alleged DWI

Roger Clemens' son Kory was arrested again for DWI earlier this month, according to TMZ Sports. The court documents state that Kory was busted by the Houston Police Department in Texas on April 7 following a car accident. The 34-year-old allegedly struck another vehicle which caused "heavy" front-end damage. Kory was reportedly throwing up at the scene and was "unsteady on his feet." The documents also say that Kory had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech and stumbled while walking.

Kory was booked into a Harris County jail before being released after posting a bond. This is not the first time he has been arrested for DWI with another incident happening in 2019. At that time, Kory was arrested in Houston after police said he show signs of intoxication during a traffic stop. The case was dismissed in 2020 after Kory entered into a pretrial diversion program.

Roger Clemens' 34-year-old son, Kory, has been arrested again for DWI ... TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/q5seC6LVyJ — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 10, 2023

Kory is one of Clemens' four sons, and all their names start with a "K." His youngest son, Kody, made his MLB debut last year for the Detroit Tigers and currently plays for the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2022, Kody played in 56 games and recorded a .145 batting average with five home runs and 17 RBIs. This year, Kody has played in six games for the Phillies and has a .071 batting average.

"Obviously, I'm trying to create my own career path here, but to wear his number is awesome," Kody said last year per ESPN. "Luckily, we always say that I'm glad I'm a hitter, not a pitcher, so I don't have to live up to what he did. Half a career as his is unbelievable."

Clemens, 60, is one of the best pitchers in baseball history. He spent the majority of his career with the Boston Red Sox but also played for the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros from 1984-2007. Clemens was selected to the All-Star team 11 times, won the Cy Young Award seven times and was named AL MVP in 1986. During his time with the Yankees, Clemens helped the team win the World Series in 1999 and 2000. He is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame as well as the MLB All-Century team.