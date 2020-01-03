NHL Player Erik Haula Honors Memory of Daughter After Wife Suffers Miscarriage

NHL player Erik Haula just paid tribute to his daughter that he lot to a miscarriage. On Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes player took the ice just one day after he and his wife, Kristen Haula, learned they lost their daughter during a doctor’s visit. Erik recorded a goal in the Hurricane’s 3-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and when he scored the goal, he pointed to the sky to honor his daughter.

“Our baby girl gone way too soon,” Erik wrote on Instagram. “Mommy & Daddy will always love you and we cannot wait to hold you one day in heaven.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kristen also shared the news on her Instagram account. “We are starting 2020 with our own beautiful little angel looking over our family,” she wrote. “While it’s not what is best for everyone, it personally feels best for us to share. Sometimes there are things in life that happen that are completely out of our control.

“While it may be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel on some days going forward, and some may be harder than others to understand why this happened, the complete joy & excitement she has brought to us and those who love her will be with us forever. Mommy and Daddy know she is being taken care of in heaven. ‘She was here for a moment, but left a lifetime of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erik Haula (@ehaula) on Jan 1, 2020 at 3:45pm PST

A number of fans showed their support for the couple.

“So sorry for this loss….will be praying for y’all. Very difficult and heartbreaking,” one fan wrote.

“Very sorry to read this,” another fan added. “Our prayers for your family as you grieve. May God hold you tight and ease your pain.”

“No!!!” a third fan wrote. “I’m so so sorry! This is absolutely devastating! I’m keeping your family in my prayers for peace and comfort in this difficult time!”

Erik Haula was traded to the Hurricanes before the start of the 2019-2020 season. In the last two seasons, he was a member of the Las Vegas Golden Knights and he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018. Haula had his best season as a pro last year, scoring 29 goals and 26 assists in 76 games. He started his NHL career in 2013 as a member of the Minnesota Wild.