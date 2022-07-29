NFL Tight End Announces Retirement at Age 24

An NFL wide receiver-turned-tight end who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders announced his retirement. On Thursday, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old is going back to school to focus on his education.

"I was a little surprised because I thought he was doing a really good job," Rivera said via Matthew Paras of The Washington Times. "He's a heck of a young man, and I do truly wish him all the best." Gandy-Golden played in six games during his rookie season and caught just one pass for three yards. The Liberty alum also recorded 22 rushing yards on 1 attempt. In 2021, the Commanders initially cut Gandy-Golden during the final cuts but re-signed him to the practice squad the following day. In the offseason, Gandy-Golden moved to tight end to seek more playing time.

We have placed TE Antonio Gandy-Golden on the Reserve/Retired List



Wishin' AGG all the best! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZVQRbtmapw — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 28, 2022

"He's a guy that can make his presence felt," Rivera said last April per the team's official website. "We believe in the red zone, certain short yardage — third and intermediate, third-and-three, third-and-seven — he's a guy that can work the middle for you. He can block, he's a guy that we feel can be a very physical blocker."

Shortly after Gandy-Golden was drafted, he described the type of game he plays. "I'd say my game is physical. I feel like it's very polished as far as just my catching, you know, being able to get the ball through the defenders," Gandy-Golden said, per NBC Sports Washington. "I definitely love Julio Jones and Larry Fitzgerald — those are two of my favorites receivers. I try to model my game after those guys."

While at Liberty, Gandy-Golden went over 1,000 yards during his final three seasons. In 2019, Gandy-Golden caught 79 passes for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns. "I feel like I've gotten better every year. I attribute that to my coaches," Gandy-Golden said. "I know going into the league, I'll have a lot of new coaches and they'll bring a lot of new things to my game that I can just add. I learn pretty fast, so I feel like as far as elevating, I feel like I can grow in every way."