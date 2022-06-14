NFL Owner Undergoing Medical Treatment for 'Unexpected Health Issues'

✖

An NFL owner is dealing with a few health issues ahead of the 2022 season. It was announced on Tuesday that Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for "unexpected health issues." Pegula, 53, purchased the team with her husband Terry in 2014.

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the family announced in a statement, per Buffalo News."We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

Bills owner Kim Pegula receiving medical care for 'unexpected health issues' https://t.co/HXb8Xy8okl pic.twitter.com/TjseFAxh84 — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2022

Bills officials have not shared additional information on Pegula's health, but head coach Sean McDermott sent a message to the owner during his press conference on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and our prayers are with them," McDermott said. "What they've done for me, for my family, for this team and this city and Western New York, just being there for them ... all of us collectively offering our prayers and support and giving them the privacy they need I think is important at this time.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen also reacted to the news. "Obviously don't know all the details of what's going on. We're all praying for them. And we appreciate everybody else in the community praying for them as well.," he said. "Again, it's new news to us. And she's done so much for our organization and we all love her so much. So, again, as a team, we're sending our prayers and we just ask that you guys do the same for us, please."

Along with being the owner of the Bills, Pegula is the president and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment. She is also the president of the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, which is owned by her husband. Pegula has been leading the efforts to finalize plans for a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

"We took another step today to solidify our collective goal of constructing a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park," Kim and Terry Pegula said in a statement back in March. "We are grateful for the time, efforts and unwavering commitment made by Governor Hochul and her team throughout this process. While there are more hurdles to clear before getting to the finish line, we feel our public-private partnership between New York State, Erie County, led by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, and the National Football League will get us there."