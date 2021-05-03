NFL Makes Huge Announcement About 'Thursday Night Football'

✖

Thursday Night Football will look very different next year. On Monday, the NFL announced that Amazon Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2022 season. Originally, the NFL agreed with Amazon to start distributing games in 2023.

This means that the upcoming season will be the last time Thursday Night Football will air on Fox. However, the network will still produce the National Football Conference (NFC) package of Sunday afternoon games with a focus on America's Game of the Week, the most watch show in all of television for the last 12 seasons.

Amazon first started streaming NFL games during the 2017 season. It was part of a tri-cast distribution model initially with CBS/NBC and then with Fox in 2018. "Our focus is on bringing customers the best premium video programming, when and how they want to watch it. Streaming Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is a great step for us toward that vision, and offers tremendous new value for Prime members around the world," Jeff Blackburn, Senior Vice President, Business Development & Entertainment, Amazon said at the time. "And we're thrilled to extend our ongoing content relationship with the NFL – the gold standard for sports entertainment – on behalf of our Prime customers."

Amazon's original deal with NFL to exclusive broadcast Thursday Night Football was part of a big agreement with other networks that will last for 10 years. Along with Fox producing the Sunday package for NFC games. CBS will do the same for American Football Conference (AFC) matchups. ESPN will continue to produce Monday Night Football, and NBC will keepNFL Additionally, the NFL Network will continue to televise a select schedule of NFL games. The agreements with the networks will last through the 2033 season.

"NFL games are the most-watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video."