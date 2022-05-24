NFL to Make Big Decision on Pro Bowl Game, According to Report

✖

Is the Pro Bowl game coming to an end? According to NFL Media, the league is currently discussing ways to improve Pro Bowl week, which includes possibly eliminating the traditional game. The NFL is searching for different ways to celebrate the top players in the league.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday, "The (Pro Bowl) game doesn't work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players." Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said a flag football game could be a possible alternative solution. The Pro Bowl game has been played every since 1950 except for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that season, the NFL held several events, including virtual Verzuz battles between players using their highlights in a very popular format.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted: "As Pro Bowlers We Want To Enjoy Our Off Season And Get Back Healthy! Fans Wanting Something Better Than It's Been The Last Few Years Is Complicated. The Risk Is Higher Than The Reward. Skills Challenge Showdown Still Happens, More Fan Engagement Events, And Week Ends W Senior Game."

The Pro Bowl for the 2021 season wasn't a TV ratings draw. According to the Sports Business Journal (per Pro Football Talk), the 2022 Pro Bowl drew 6.7 million viewers which was the smallest Pro Bowl audience since 2006. However, the number is still big enough to where any network would love to broadcast the game. And that's why the NFL is looking to do something a little different. The players are not big on competing in the game, but giving them a place to showcase their skills is something fans will enjoy.

"I think there should be an opportunity to acknowledge players for their great play where you have a weekend before the Super Bowl to where these guys get an opportunity to be acknowledged," former NFL running back Jonathan Stewart told PopCulture.com in October 2020. "I think the game itself is getting kind of washed away. Guys are more concerned about their health than they are playing an extra game that doesn't really account for anything besides just putting on a show for fans." Stewart also mentioned that players don't want to risk getting a significant injury which could lead them to missing time for the following season."