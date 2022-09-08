NFL Legend Vernon Davis Details His 'Different' Super Bowl Experience (Exclusive)

Vernon Davis is no stranger to the Super Bowl as he played in the big game twice in his career. But what is a player's mindset when playing in the Super Bowl? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Davis, who played tight end for three NFL teams, talked about playing in the NFL championship game.

"It's different," Davis exclusively told PopCulture. "It's not a normal NFL game because you only have one. If you lose, you're going home, you don't want to lose because we work so hard to make it to that point. It's hard. Most guys play 14, 15 years and never have a chance to make it on that stage. So it's do or die. It's a great opportunity. We know that we have to seize the moment. So it's definitely a different kind of game."

Davis spent most of his career with the San Francisco 49ers (2006-2015) he played in his first Super Bowl with the 49ers in 2012, when Colin Kaepernick was the quarterback. The team fell short in the game as they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. In 2015, Davis was traded to the Denver Broncos, and it turned out to be a good move for him as he helped the team beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Davis would then sign with Washington in 2016 and play for the team for four seasons. He would finish his career with 583 receptions, 7,552 yards and 63 touchdowns. Along with being a Super Bowl champion, Davis was named to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro team in 2013.

With the NFL season kicking off, Davis has partnered with Smirnoff to recruit the Cocktail Coordinator, also called the Best Job In America. Recruits who can make a cocktail can apply via BestJobinAmerica.Smirnoff.com, and the winner will be Smirnoff's guest at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

"I think Smirnoff and I have a wonderful partnership. It started back at the Super Bowl last year and the synergy was there and we thought it was best to come back and do it again," Davis said. "But this time on the eighth that the cocktail coordinator contest, mixing the best drinks, bringing together the perfect mix of people, which is important to us. It's going to be awesome, man. I can't wait. We're going to kick this thing off and it's going to be a wonderful time."