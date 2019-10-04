Former NFL CB Fred Smoot Arrested in Virginia

Fred Smoot, a former cornerback of the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings was arrested in Virginia on Thursday according to TMZ. The reason Smoot was arrested was the fact he failed to appear in court in Amherst County, Virginia back in September. Police said Smoot, 40, was pulled over for driving with expired tags and didn’t have a driver’s license back in 2017. He was scheduled to appear in court in September, but when he did not appear, a warrant for his arrest was sent to his home in Loudoun County according to WTOP in Washington D.C.

TMZ reported a witness saw police at Smoot’s home and waited for him to arrive. Once Smoot got home, he was placed in handcuffs and TMZ obtained photos of the event.

This is not the first time Smoot has had legal issues. Back in 2014, Smoot was arrested and charged with a domestic violence incident. And back in 2005 when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he was among several players charged in the alleged sex party which was called the Love Boat Scandal. It was reported by USA Today that Smoot was one of the leaders of the scandal as he allegedly hired the two boats on the cruise to Lake Minnetonka. Smoot said he was never on the boat that night.

Smoot played in the NFL from 2001-2009. But former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith, Smoot’s career ended in 2005.

“A guy that I take pride in — I destroyed his career — is Fred Smoot,” Smith said Wednesday on ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show back in 2013 via NFL.com. “He was never the same after. After coming in Bank of America Stadium, things just went downhill (for him) from there.”

In the 2005 contest, Smith recorded 201 receiving yards and one touchdown against Smoot and he even did a rowboat celebration in reference to the Love Boat Scandal.

“Whatchamacallit was talking to me in the pregame,” Smith said about Smoot per ESPN. “When somebody is banging on your door, I am not going to hide in the corner … I am going to open it.”

Smoot played for the Redskins from 2001-2004. He then played for the Vikings for two seasons before heading back to Washington. In his career, Smoot posted 21 interceptions and 85 passes defended in 129 games.