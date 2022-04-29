NFL Draft Prospect Kyle Philips Reveals Best Part of His Game After Standout Career at UCLA (Exclusive)

✖

Kyle Philips was not one of the 32 players that were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But with six more rounds remaining, the former UCLA wide receiver is confident his name will be called, and he will be ready to go to work. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Philips revealed the best part of his game as he waits to get drafted.

"The best part of my game, outside just desire to win, I feel like everyone wants to win, but I feel like it really shows for me on my game film with my willingness to block," Philips exclusively told PopCulture. "Whatever my coach needs, I'm willing to go do that. Some games, I don't need to catch 10 balls. If you want me to go block, be a lead blocker, I'll go do that. If you need a first down, I'll do that. You need a touchdown, I'll do that. Whatever my coaches needed at UCLA, I was able to provide and give to them."

Philips finished the 2021 season with 59 receptions for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns, and his production led to him being named to the All-Pac 12 First Team. He is fourth on the all-time UCLA career receptions list and is also a strong specialist as he had an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown. Philips knows making plays on special teams leads to more playing time as a receiver in the NFL.

"Having Coach [Chip] Kelly is great, because he really emphasized the importance of special teams," Philips said. "That's how you make a team. That's how you earn your first spot, especially coming as a rookie. I'm definitely hoping to be, for sure, a punt returner, maybe kickoff return too. And then, on top of that, I want to play every special teams there is. I want to contribute to the team any way I can help us win as many games as possible.

NFL.com projected Philips to be a sixth or seventh-round pick. But CBS Sports placed the 21-year-old as one of the 10 underrated sleepers of the draft class. "I want to earn a starting role on offense," Philips said. "I want to be one of the starting receivers, whether it's a slot, anything, whatever they want. I want to earn a starting role on offense and then also become the starting punt returner, as well."