NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow Tells Fans Not to 'Make Fun' of His Hair

Joe Burrow is ready for the NFL Draft. The first round will kick off Thursday night, and the former LSU quarterback is projected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. And despite the draft being all virtual, Burrow had a request for all the fans watching at home. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner went to Twitter to announce that he has not been able to go to the barbershop because of the coronavirus pandemic, so he wrote fans aren't "allowed to make fun of me tonight."

Even if Burrow's hair is not on point, he will still be excited once his name is called. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Burrow to Kurt Warner, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won a Super Bowl in 2000. In the scouting report, Zierlein wrote: "He's self-assured and plays with competitive toughness that teammates will gravitate toward instantly. He's a rhythm passer who benefited from tempo and scheme, but his vision, touch and read recognition made the offense special. He buys time for himself inside the pocket, but creates explosive, off-schedule plays outside of it with his arm or legs. He throws with staggering precision and timing, but he recognizes his own arm-strength constraints and is forced to shrink the field accordingly..." He's a smart quarterback with special intangibles and could become a Pro Bowler if a team tailors its offense to his specific strengths and comfort level."

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

During the combine, Burrow talked about potentially being the No. 1 overall pick. He said: "I'll play for whoever drafts me. I'm just not going to be presumptuous about what they want to do. It's the draft. You guys have been covering it for a long time. You never know what's going to happen." The Bengals have had their share of struggles recently, and there was speculation that Burrow would pull an Eli Manning and say he won't play for the team if they draft him. He put the speculation to rest at the Combine.

"The only thing I've said is I didn't want to be presumptuous about the pick," Burrow said. "So, that's why I've been noncommittal, because I don't know what's going to happen. They might not pick me. They might fall in love with someone else. You guys kind of took that narrative and ran with it. There has never been anything like that from my end."