NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow Lands Partnership With Buffalo Wild Wings

✖

Joe Burrow is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he's starting to land major sponsorship deals. It was recently announced that the former LSU quarterback has teamed up with Buffalo Wild Wings to help fans celebrate the draft, which begins on Thursday. Buffalo Wild Wings has a draft prediction game on its mobile app where fans have a chance to win free wings for a year. The company is also offering draft bundles where fans can get BOGO deals on several wing bundles.

This one of the many things Buffalo Wild Wings is doing with Burrow. According to Fox Business, the restaurant chain will do more with the 2019 Heisman winner in the future, and it will cater to his watch party at home in Athens, Ohio. The only thing about Burrow's watch party he won't have a long wait to get drafted. The Bengals haven't officially announced they are drafting Burrow, but it has been reported that he has been informed the team will draft him. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told ESPN: "We feel very comfortable with him as a prospect. We talked to a lot of guys but certainly formed a really good relationship with Joe and been really impressed with everything we've seen from him."

Burrow had a monster season for the Tigers in 2019. He won the Heisman after throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, which are NCAA's single-season records. And in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Clemson, Burrow threw for five touchdowns in the win. In February, Burrow attended the Scouting Combine and he said it didn't matter who drafted him, he simply wants to play.

"I'll play for whoever drafts me," Burrow said, per NFL.com. "I'm just not going to be presumptuous about what they want to do. It's the draft. You guys have been covering it for a long time. You never know what's going to happen."

Burrow went on to say he would love to be the No. 1 pick. He explained: "Of course, I want to be the first pick. That's every kids' dream. I've worked really, really hard for this opportunity. Two hours, 15 minutes from my house. I could go home for dinner if I wanted to. Not a lot of pro athletes could get to do that."