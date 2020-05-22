Former NFL Stars Anquan Boldin, Santonio Holmes Featured in Trailer for Docuseries '4th and Forever: Muck City' (Exclusive)

✖

Anquan Boldin and Santonio Holmes were among the top receivers playing in the NFL in the 2000s and 2010s, respectively. While both never had the chance to play on the same team, they actually happened to know each over very well thanks to the two being natives of the southeastern shore of Belle Glade and it surrounding areas known as "Muck City," an area in the Palm Beach County of Florida. Because of this connection, Boldin and Holmes are now featured in the documentary series, 4th and Forever: Muck City chronicling one of the greatest rivalries in all of football as seen in an exclusive clip shared with PopCulture.com

Touted "Muck City" for its dark, rich soil that fuels one of the largest sugarcane crops on the planet and tucked between Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades, the powerhouse combination of its town Belle Glade and Pahokee are home to more professional football players per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., with the series taking a unique look at one of the top high school rivalries in the country — Pahokee and Glades Central, where Boldin attended Pahokee and Holmes at Glades Central. The eight-part series, which premiered May 14 on CuriosityStream, was filmed during the summer and fall of 2019 in an effort to document the two schools battling a rigorous regular season, leading up to their annual "Muck Bowl " battle.

"The drama portrayed in 4th and Forever: Muck City is compelling and raw, and you will fall in love and root for these special young men, their coaches, families, and the community," Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO, CuriosityStream, said in a press release. 4th and Forever: Muck City is the story of their dreams, hopes, and challenges and it highlights universal themes of opportunity and class, and even trust and betrayal. It’s great premium content to introduce viewers to CuriosityStream."

CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and available on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. It can be found on various platforms including Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime and multiple cable networks. Fans will be happy to see Boldin and Homes on 4th and Forever: Muck City as both made big impacts on the NFL. Boldin was named to the Pro Bowl three times and helped the Baltimore Ravens win the Super Bowl in 2012. Holmes helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win the Super Bowl in 2008 and was named Super Bowl MVP after catching nine passes for 131 yards and one touchdown.