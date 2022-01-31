NFL Announces Additional Details of John Madden Public Memorial

More information has been released regarding John Madden’s memorial service. On Monday, the NFL and Madden family announced there will be a public memorial on Monday, Feb. 14 at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California starting at 5:30 p.m. local time. It was previously announced for Feb. 15, but the date was already booked for one more Monday Night Football event. Tickets for the event will go on sale later this week.

Madden, a former NFL coach and broadcaster, died at the age of 85 on Dec. 28. He spent 10 seasons as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 1976. In his 10 seasons as the Raiders head coach, Madden led the team to the playoffs eight times with seven appearances to the AFL/AFC Championship game. His worst record was in 1978 (his final season) when the Raiders went 9-7 and just missed postseason play.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Once Madden was done with coaching, he went on to have a successful broadcasting career. He worked for all four major networks from 1979 to 2008 and won 16 Sports Emmy Awards. His presence on TV led to him being the name and face of the popular video game series Madden NFL.

“Today, we lost a hero,” the statement from EA Sports read at the time of his passing. “John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years. His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it and his appreciation for everyone that ever stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a winning teacher and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John’s family, friends and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered and never be forgotten. Thanks, Coach.”