NFL All-Pro Linebacker Announces Retirement After 9 Seasons

An All-Pro NFL linebacker is calling it a career. Alec Ogletree went to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his retirement from the NFL. He did not play with any team last year and spent the 2021 season as a member of the Chicago Bears.

"And just like that it's a wrap," Ogletree wrote in the Instagram post. "Thank you [NFL, Los Angles Rams, New York Giants, New York Jets and Chicago Bears] for allowing me to play 9 unforgettable years in the league!!! Thank you to all my teammates that I got a chance to play with and know over the years!!"

Former Ram Alec Ogletree is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/AIB6IEavqq — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) June 21, 2023

Ogletree went on to thank his wife, Alex. "There are many things I could say about you and how blessed I am to have you in my life but I appreciate your love for me and our family!!! " Ogletree said. "Thank you to my parents for pushing me to be all I can be and supporting me through it all!!!"

Ogletree was selected No. 30 overall by the Rams in the 2013 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Ogletree registered 119 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 10 passes defended and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. His production in 2013 led to him being named to the All-Rookie Team. But Ogletree's best season was in 2016 when he recorded 136 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and two interceptions. He was named to the All-Pro (Second) Team for the first time in his career following the 2016 season.

In March 2018, Ogletree was traded to the New York Giants and spent two seasons with the team. He then signed with the New York Jets in 2020 but only played in two games as he was cut in October of that year. In August 2021, Ogletree signed a contract with the Bears and tallied 87 tackles, five tackles for loss and four passes defended in 16 games.

Ogletree played college football for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2010-2012. He was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2012 after posting 111 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Ogletree is from Newnan, Georgia and was an All-American player at Newnan High School.