Veteran NFL Safety Announces Retirement From League, Becomes a Scout

An NFL safety is hanging up his cleats to join the front office. According to ESPN, Tony Jefferson, who last played for the New York Giants, has retired from the NFL to become a scout with the Baltimore Ravens. He will begin his scouting career this summer as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship.

Jefferson signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 as an undrafted free agent. He made the team and played in all but one game for the Cardinals in four seasons. Jefferson's best season was in 2015 when he recorded 74 tackles, two sacks three forced fumbles two interceptions, five passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

Before final roster cuts in 2022, Tony Jefferson expressed his desire to stay with the team that he called his family and called himself a “Raven for life”



Now after a successful NFL playing career, he gets to return to Baltimore in a scouting role pic.twitter.com/L7NuEoYA5U — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) May 25, 2023

In March 2017, Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens. He played in 35 regular season games for the Ravens before suffering a season-ending injury in October 2019. The Ravens released Jefferson in February 2020. He did not play in the NFL during the 2020 season but returned in 2021 when he joined the San Francisco 49ers. He played in two games for the 49ers before being cut by the team in December 2021. In that same month, Jefferson signed with the Ravens and played four games. He was cut by the team before the 2022 season but was then signed by the New York Giants where he posted 23 tackles in nine games.

Back in 2017, Jefferson explained to NFL Media why he signed with the Ravens. "I am a guy of swagger, so I gotta check the swag at all points before I make a decision," he said, per NBC Sports Washington. "I put myself in different uniforms on Madden to see what will look better. Ravens did look good, though."

Jefferson went on to reveal that then-Ravens safety Eric Weddle sold him on joining the Ravens along with the team's head coach. "[Ravens coach John Harbaugh is an] exciting dude," Jefferson said. "He talks to his players, and Eric was telling me that the coaching staff and front office guys aren't like other front offices. They actually enjoy being with their players and talking to them and let you be who you are. Just stay in the confines of the organization and don't draw any negative attention."