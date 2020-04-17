Steve Cash, YouTube Star Behind ‘Talking Kitty,’ Dies by Suicide at 40

Steve Cash, best known for his popular “Talking Kitty Cat” videos on YouTube, has died by suicide. According to TMZ, Cash died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday morning. His death was confirmed in a Facebook shared by his wife, Celia DeCosta Cash. He was 40 years old.

“This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do,” the post read. “I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports that Cash had been open with his mental health struggles, even opening up about it with fans. After a fan commented on one of his videos in September that he had “been so active on social media lately that at first I thought you were hacked,” the YouTube personality replied by stating, “Nah, just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything.”

Cash got his start in the world of YouTube videos in November of 2007 when he debuted his sketch comedy series under the channel “Talking Kitty Cat.” Having surpassed 2.4 million subscribers, the channel rose in popularity thanks to its videos, which feature Cash speaking to his cats as though they are human. With dozens of short videos, the channel has gained more than 770 million views, with his most popular video, “Bad! Bad! Bad!” from four years ago, having more than 17 million views.

News of his passing has sent shockwaves through the audience that viewed his videos. Shortly after Cash’s wife announced her husband’s passing, many fans used the post as a place to mourn his loss and pay tribute to the 40-year-old YouTube personality.

“This is so devastating, Celia,” wrote one person. “As you know, your husband brought SO much joy to the world. Been watching Steve’s content for years and my husband and I were always so excited to see a new video pop up. We will be thinking of you and your family. I might not ever have gotten to meet Steve, but this loss really hurts… I’m so sorry.”

“OMG nooooo,” commented a second. “I am so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to you and your family. We all loved Steve and he’s going to be missed by so many. Sending virtual hugs and many real prayers. May you find strength and peace as you move forward through this terrible time.”

“So incredibly sorry for your loss,” added another. “He brought so many smiles on my face with his posts and videos. Heartbreaking. May he rest in peace and sending you and your families love and hugs.”

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.