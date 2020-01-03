Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid Rob Gronkowski New Year’s Drama

The brand-new drama between Rob Gronkowski and Steve Harvey has continued this evening. Things began last night when Gronkowski spiked a LEGO bust made of the Family Feud host during Fox’s New Year’s Eve, which appeared to leave Harvey less-than-amused. Now, it seems that he has re-addressed the situation on Twitter.

While he only posted a trio of emojis, (one smiling, two grimacing), the tweet included a video of Harvey from the set of The Steve Harvey Show. “This is killing me. I’m trying to be nice. I’m about to lose my mind,” he says in the clip, which is titled “When You Gotta Refrain From Goin’ Off.”

The former NFL tight end’s sudden “LEGO Harvey Gronk Spike” of the bust, complete with an endzone dance, appeared to agitate Harvey when the two were live on air with just under 17 minutes left in 2019.

“Are you serious?” Harvey asked “I don’t wanna work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here?”

He went on to explain the difficulty in finding brown LEGO blocks necessary to recreate his face and even described former New England Patriots player as mentally imbalanced. Some thought the entire interaction was some kind of on-air joke the two were in on, but others on Twitter weren’t so sure. It’s still not clear if it was a joke, but Harvey’s latest tweet will no doubt fuel speculation into the matter.

Last month, Harvey purposefully reminded the world of an infamous mixup at this year’s Miss Universe pageant. When he hosted the pageant in 2015, he announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner, even though the real winner was Miss Philippines Pia Wirtzbach.

The moment quickly went viral, although the Miss Universe broadcast has opted to retain him as host. Before announcing the winner for this year’s contest, he brought the gaffe back up when introducing Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur. However, he did announce the correct winner, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi as the new Miss Universe 2019.

However, Harvey’s off-hand joke about cartels when introducing Gutierrez didn’t exactly go over well on social media.

Amid the resurfacing controversy, Harvey also took to Twitter to address the situation — albeit he did so in a much more direct way. “Quit tripping every time something negative happens to you,” Harvey wrote, alongside a video of him that begins with him saying, “Now, listen, some bad things are gonna happen to you.”