New York Giants Make Decision on Running Back Saquon Barkley Amid Contract Dispute

The New York Giants have made their final decision on running back Saquon Barkley for the 2023 NFL season. According to multiple reports, the Giants and Barkley have agreed to a one-year contract that will replace the franchise tag. Barkley will be paid the $10.1 million franchise tag along with $900,000 in incentives that course push in 2023 earnings up to $11 million. Barkley will also receive a signing bonus of $2 million. The new contract means that Barkley will be with the team when training camp begins.

Barkley was hoping to get a long-term contract with the Giants, but the deadline for him to get a new deal after being hit with the franchise tag was in mid-July. Contract talks began during the Giants' bye week last season and the team offered Barkley a contract where he would be making $14 million per season. But due to the structure of the contract and guaranteed money, Barkley could not agree to the deal, leading to the Giants placing the franchise tag on him. The franchise tag prevents Barkey from holding out and continuing his career in New York, which is something he wants to do.

Surprise! 🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.



Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp.

"My dream is that he plays his whole career as a Giant like Eli (Manning) did, like (Michael) Strahan did, like Tiki (Barber) did," Giants co-owner John Mara said earlier this offseason. "I mentioned to him, 'Look what they're doing off the field now.' I think he would like that as well. We'd love to have him. He provides leadership. He's a great player. We'd like to get something done with him at some point."

Before agreeing to the contract, Barkley appeared on The Money Matters podcast and said he could sit out the entire year. "My leverage is I could say, 'f— you' to the Giants, I could say, 'f— you to my teammates,'" he said. "And be like, 'You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won't show up. I won't play a down.' And that's a play I could use."

Barkley, 26, has been with the Giants since being drafted by the team in 2018. In his five seasons in the NFL, Barkey has won Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice. In 60 games, Barkley has rushed for 4,249 yards and 29 touchdowns.