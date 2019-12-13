New York Giants Cut Janoris Jenkins After Refusing to Apologize for Using the R-Word

Janoris Jenkins is now looking for a new NFL team due to his actions on Twitter. On Friday, the New York Giants announced they have cut the veteran cornerback for sending an offensive tweet to a fan and not apologizing for it. Jenkins suffered an injured ankle on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, so officially Jenkins was waived/injured by the Giants.

This all started on Wednesday when Jenkins listed his stats for the season on Twitter.

A fan replied to the Tweet by writing: “How many of those stats contributed to any wins?”

Jenkins replied: “I only can do my job.. r—.”

The response led to a ton of backlash and when reporters asked about the tweet, he didn’t apologize, alluding it to all just “hood talk.”

“It’s part of my culture, part of my slang that I use,” Jenkins said. “I wasn’t throwing shade at nobody, it’s just slang that I use back at home.”

With Jenkins not backing down from his tweet and him dealing with an injury, the Giants decided it was time to part ways with him.

“This was an organizational decision,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

When Jenkins learned the news about him being released, he didn’t seem sad about it. In fact, he seemed like he was happy about no longer playing for the Giants.

“Best news ever.. Thank you,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Giants have struggled this season as they have only won two games. Jenkins was one of the team’s best players as he posted 54 tackles, four interceptions and 14 pass breakups. He joined the Giants in 2016 after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams. He reached the Pro Bowl in 2016 as he posted 49 tackles, three interceptions and 18 passes defended.

Because of what Jenkins can do on the field, there will be a few teams looking to sign him for the 2020 season. However, there will be a few teams to stay away from him because of what happened in New York this week.