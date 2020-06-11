New Orleans Saints' 2009-2010 Team: Where the Super Bowl Champs Are Now

Drew Brees has been in the news recently for his comments on kneeling during the national anthem. While some fans might still be mad at him, they can't deny what he's done for the New Orleans Saints and the city of New Orleans over the years. In 2010, the Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl, which is the first championship in team history. Brees was named MVP after throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns. From there, it looked like Saints were going to win multiple Super Bowls in the 2010 decade, and while they have come close to getting back to the big game, they haven't been able to get over the hump. That said, many believe this year's Saints team is one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl in February. And if the Saints pull it off, it will be similar to how the 2009-2010 team did it. Here's a look at where a few players from that are now.

QB Drew Brees (Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff, Getty) Brees is still going on strong 10 years after winning the Super Bowl. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer as he's currently the NFL all-time leading in passing yards and passing touchdowns. It's possible Brees could retire after the 2020 season as he has a job waiting for him at NBC Sports.

RB Reggie Bush Bush didn't have the best NFL career, but he was a major playmaker for the Saints in 2009, which led to the team being very dangerous on offense. Bush played one more season with the Saints before joining the Miami Dolphins for two seasons. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills before being a football analyst for Fox Sports.

WR Marques Colston Starting today, I'll be communicating with small business owners and entrepreneurs, and talking about some of the methods and the mindset that I found useful in creating separation from my competition, on and off the field. #irrationalconfidence #creatingseparation #Entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/G15Uox7BhG — Marques Colston (@MarquesColston) April 21, 2020 Colston was Brees' favorite target, catching 70 passes for 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns in 2009. He remained with the Saints until 2015 and then moved on to the business world. He has invested in several businesses and was a minority owner with a few Indoor Football and Arena Football League teams. He's also been giving advice to smalls business owners about separating themselves from the competition.

TE Jeremy Shockey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Shockey (@jeremyshockey) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:44am PST After spending six seasons with the New York Giants, Shockey joined the Saints in 2008 and finished the 2009 season with 569 yards and three touchdowns. He was with the team for one more season before joining the Carolina Panthers in 2011. According to his Instagram page, Shockey is now a life coach

LB Jonathan Vilma View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Vilma (@jonvilma) on Nov 8, 2019 at 7:54pm PST Vilma spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets, but made a name for himself when he joined the Saints in 2008. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009 after posting 110 tackles and the interceptions. He also was named to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame once his career was over. Vilma can currently be seen on ESPN as a college football analyst.

S Roman Harper View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roman Harper (@harp_41) on Feb 19, 2020 at 2:10pm PST Harper was drafted by the Saints in 2006 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010. He then joined the Panthers in 2014 and finished his career with the Saints in 2016. Harper stays active on social media and started a podcast with Ken Bailey back in February.