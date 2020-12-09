Netflix Cancels 'Hoops,' and Fans of the Jake Johnson Comedy Are Disappointed

Hoops will not return for a second season as Netflix canceled the Jake Johnson animated series this week. Variety reported that Netflix looked at the viewership versus its cost before deciding not to move forward with a second season. Hoops didn't receive the best ratings either, scoring a 14% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Caroline Framke of Variety wrote: “Because for as wild as ‘Hoops’ can be, it just doesn’t have much in the way of punchlines at all. Johnson's good, but he’s not good enough to sell yet another one of Ben’s meltdowns as even vaguely interesting, let alone funny."

Hoops was released on Aug. 21. Johnson is the voice of Coach Ben Hopkins, a "hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his godawful team will take him to the 'big leagues,'" according to Deadline. The rest of the cast includes Rob Riggle as Ben's father Barry, Natasha Leggero as Shannon, Ben's estranged wife, Ron Funches as Ron, the assistant coach and Ben's best friend, Cleo King as Opal, the principal of Lenwood High School, and A.D. Miles as Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer who is one of the players on the team. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.