Netflix Cancels 'Hoops,' and Fans of the Jake Johnson Comedy Are Disappointed
Hoops will not return for a second season as Netflix canceled the Jake Johnson animated series this week. Variety reported that Netflix looked at the viewership versus its cost before deciding not to move forward with a second season. Hoops didn't receive the best ratings either, scoring a 14% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Caroline Framke of Variety wrote: “Because for as wild as ‘Hoops’ can be, it just doesn’t have much in the way of punchlines at all. Johnson's good, but he’s not good enough to sell yet another one of Ben’s meltdowns as even vaguely interesting, let alone funny."
Hoops was released on Aug. 21. Johnson is the voice of Coach Ben Hopkins, a "hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his godawful team will take him to the 'big leagues,'" according to Deadline. The rest of the cast includes Rob Riggle as Ben's father Barry, Natasha Leggero as Shannon, Ben's estranged wife, Ron Funches as Ron, the assistant coach and Ben's best friend, Cleo King as Opal, the principal of Lenwood High School, and A.D. Miles as Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer who is one of the players on the team. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
raise your hand if you were surprised— 𐐘 danny ! 𐐘 ENA ERA (@ENAMOURRD) December 8, 2020
😭😭😭— LS Mark (@LSMark_) December 8, 2020
nooo I liked that show— jordy (Training Arc) (@jordysan_) December 9, 2020
At least Big Mouth has jokes. I don't know if this show even had a sense of humor— AlphaBetaEd (@AlphaBetaEd1) December 9, 2020
If people stop talking about it.— gable A boe 🐍🦥🍄 (@softygrainy) December 9, 2020
We just need ignore it. It's not that hard.
What? You mean adult animated comedies can't be successful on piling the swears and vices?
Well I for one am not shocked.— Yuletide kayjay's house of CHR-R-R-ISTMAS GOOSE (@KeijiKG) December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
Actually is shocked— Michael Alessandro (@Michael94264188) December 8, 2020
Why? F is for Family is great— General Rusty since 1978 (@2Generalrusty78) December 8, 2020
Color me...genuinely surprised. Judging from the generalmreaction, it sounds like a show that would have lasted longer than a season...whether people wanted it to or not.— AG (@SurrealBrain) December 9, 2020
yeah and the ending actually made me interested in a season 2— Rooda (@RoodaTeddy) December 9, 2020
At least big mouth s4 was great
Damn that sucks like I didn’t like it a lot but I felt like there was potential I thought in the first episode it would be more story driven based but also a good comedy but oh well— ~bLUEbeRRy~ (@bLUEbeRRy470) December 9, 2020