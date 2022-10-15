NBA Legend Dikembe Mutombo Under Treatment Brain Tumor

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to a statement from the NBA on behalf of him and his family. According to TMZ, the 56-year-old Hall of Fame member who split time between the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks, is receiving treatment in Atlanta.

"NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment," the NBA statement reads. "Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes."

Mutombo spent 18 seasons in the NBA, earning his way onto eight All-Star teams and winning four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He started playing college basketball at Georgetown University before being drafted by the Nuggets. His playing career aside, his most enduring legacy may be his post-playing career. He has become one of the most "philanthropic athletes" of his generation, helping his home in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African nations by opening hospitals and schools where possible.

Apart from his career, Mutombo is a slice of popular culture thanks to his on-court taunt of a finger wag after denying shots from all sorts of icons of the association. He retired in 2009 but remained in the conversation thanks to his Super Bowl appearance in one of Geico's memorable ads. He also made an appearance for the security platform CHEQ, playing up his defensive capabilities.

There's no word on if the tumor is representative of a larger problem or a known issue for Mutombo. The NBA's statement was the final detail at the moment. Positive thoughts to Mutombo and his family while under treatment.